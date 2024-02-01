New EV quick acceleration match up to safety?

While EV sellings are rapidly increasing (and people are questioning whether having a large amount to electric charge source or not), it’s also growing the necessity to make them faster. To be more precise, to have faster accelleration. And here comes the debate: does the power match up to security?

Carlos Taveres, CEO of Stellantis group said that “the acceleration power is first a matter of safety. It is first a matter of overtaking in safe conditions making sure that you can change lanes, you can overtake a truck on a two-lane road. So, it is not necessarily about speed. It’s about acceleration power to overtake in safe conditions, and we are very happy that the electric vehicles carry that kind of capability.”.

So at the reveal of the company’s new STLA large platform, Tavares stated that quick acceleration is important when overtaking and play a major role to help drivers avoid certain dangerous situations.

So for him it’s not about speed, but security. If you are faster, you can either flow the traffic (preventing incidents) and overpass someone without risk.

Especially who use to drive slow and powerless cars, is aware of the difficulty and danger while trying to make a quick maneuvre and that is why Tavares wants to bring it into the market.

“I think it’s something that customers can enjoy,” he added. “And there is nothing more difficult than starting to overtake a truck and then having to jump on the brakes because you just discovered that the acceleration of the car you’re driving is not good enough to overtake in safe conditions. So, you jump back on the brakes, and you go back behind the truck. The acceleration capability for us is first a safety measure. The more acceleration you have, the safer the conditions under which you overtake can be, and from that perspective, the BEV technology is great as we all know.”

The company claims its new platform features “segment-leading capabilities.” This includes up to 500 miles range and power “that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V-8s.” Stellantis brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati, will also use the underpinnings.

What do you think about it?