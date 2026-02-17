New electric Audi TT takes shape: here’s when it will arrive

Audi is closely watching Porsche’s next moves, as a significant part of its own future depends on them. The Stuttgart-based brand is going through a complex phase after betting heavily on electric vehicles, a strategy that has not delivered the expected results either commercially or financially. This has led to a deep revision of several projects while the company reassesses market response. Among them is the new Porsche Cayenne, which has already entered production.

Audi confirms electric TT successor despite Porsche uncertainty

Porsche’s strategic decisions are inevitably influencing Audi as well. The two brands had chosen to jointly develop new electric platforms while keeping combustion engines alive to amortize investments. This created a very tight technical and industrial link that now leaves Audi particularly exposed to any change in direction from its partner, with potential effects on internal climate and employment outlook.

Within Audi, attention is growing around the future of the new electric sports car that will inherit the legacy of the TT. The project came under the spotlight after reports suggested Porsche may have revised its plans for the electric sports cars of the 718 family.

Although the company has not officially commented on the matter, CEO Gernot Döllner reiterated in an internal communication that development of the new electric sports car is continuing and that the project remains an integral part of the brand’s future strategy. At the same time, he acknowledged that technical collaboration with Porsche presents certain challenges, without going into details.

At the center of the uncertainty is the shared platform, currently under evaluation within Porsche as part of a broader strategic review. The brand has already confirmed the return of a true successor to the Macan with hybrid and combustion powertrains after initially focusing solely on electric. At the same time, combustion variants for future sports cars are also being discussed, likely reserved for the most exclusive versions. This shift reflects a broader strategic rethink that continues to influence Audi’s path toward the next generation of electric performance models.