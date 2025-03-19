New Dodge Charger Virtual Experience and Bludicrous arriving at dealerships

Dodge brand launches new 360-degree interactive virtual experience for mobile devices of the Dodge Charger

Dodge is making it easier than ever for enthusiasts to take a deep dive into the next generation of American muscle and create their dream vehicle with the new Dodge Charger Virtual Experience.

Dodge is launching the newest exterior color option to the Dodge Charger lineup: Bludicrous.

Hosted by automotive enthusiast and gearhead Garrett Reed, this new, interactive, mobile, virtual, 360-degree world showcases the new Dodge Charger where many shoppers spend a lot of time: their mobile devices. The Dodge Charger is loaded with new tech and performance features and, guided by Reed, the Virtual Experience allows customers to get familiar with all of the Chargers’ capabilities, helping them create their dream ride in the virtual world before they bring it roaring home.

“Enthusiasts love Dodge muscle cars both for the game-changing performance and also for our brand’s legacy of offering a custom look straight from the factory,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “Now, with the new Dodge Charger Virtual Experience, they can create their dream Dodge Charger right on their phone. Whether it’s choosing the perfect color, selecting available premium interior materials or colors, or adding tech features, the Dodge Charger Virtual Experience puts the power of customization right at their fingertips.”

New Charger Virtual Experience is next gen

Like the vehicle it represents, the new Charger Virtual Experience is next gen, elevating the way customers can access information and dig deep into this next generation of American muscle. Guided by Reed, navigating the system is simple and allows customers to explore topics that interest them most, such as:

Get informational deep dives on the three pillars of the new Charger – performance, technology and design – with detailed sub-sections packed with information on each subject

Choose to explore the Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Daytona R/T model, then virtually customize the Charger to view a variety of available exterior colors, interior themes and package features

Animate exterior and interior features of the Charger, including opening and closing doors, activate Attitude Adjustment interior lighting or folding down/up the second-row seats, turning on/off the LED headlamps, opening/closing the rear hatch

The Dodge Charger Virtual Experience can be accessed on mobile devices through a QR code that will be featured in Dodge dealership showrooms and in Dodge displays at auto shows, NHRA races, Radford Racing School and Dodge events throughout the year.

Bright blue Bludicrous paint is one of eight exterior options for the all-new Dodge Charger. Bludicrous joins After Dark, Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle exterior colors.

Bludicrous, the newest exterior color option to the Charger Daytona lineup

Long known for high-impact colors with colorful names, Dodge is also launching the newest exterior color option to the Charger Daytona lineup: Bludicrous. The 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona models in newly released Bludicrous paint are starting to arrive on dealer lots. The striking bright blue is one of eight exterior options that can be dialed up on the Dodge Charger Virtual Assistant, joining After Dark, Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.

The new Bludicrous exterior color is available at a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $795. Bludicrous will also be an option on four-door Charger Daytona models that go into production in the first half of 2025 and gas-powered Dodge Charger SIXPACK models starting in the second half of this year.

For more information on the all-new next-gen Dodge Charger, consumers can visit Dodge.com.