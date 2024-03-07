New Dodge Charger Daytona: the CEO compares the switch to EV to “heading towards a wall”

Change is a constant, inevitable force that impacts everyone differently. For Dodge, adapting to change has been a significant challenge. It’s been nearly two years since the unveiling of the Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept, a beacon signaling the brand’s shift towards electrification. The arrival of the 2024 Charger Daytona, heralded as the first electric muscle car in the world, marks a pivotal moment in this journey.

New Dodge Charger Daytona: the CEO states the concept was meant to ease the community into the transition

The question of whether enthusiasts will embrace the immediate power of electric torque over the traditional V-8’s roar is up in the air. During the unveiling of the Charger Daytona, Dodge’s CEO, Tim Kuniskis, openly discussed the obstacles the brand faces in its evolution. Reflecting on Dodge’s reliance on Hemi engines for the past 18 years, he compared the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) to a high-speed race toward an unavoidable barrier.

Kuniskis said to reporters at the event: “We knew we were heading towards a wall. So we went full throttle, and pulled the chute just before the end.” This metaphor relates to Dodge’s farewell to the Charger and Challenger models, highlighted by the release of the Challenger Demon 170, complete with a factory parachute, coinciding with the Daytona SRT Concept’s reveal. The idea was to offer Dodge’s community one last thrill with the Hemi engines while gradually introducing them to an electric future.

Kuniskis likened the transition period to giving the community time to “soak in” the new direction, with the Daytona SRT Concept serving as the forthcoming production model in disguise.

Dodge’s inaugural electric vehicle (EV) is not just a token gesture towards sustainability. The 2024 Charger Daytona, especially in its Scat Pack version, promises exhilarating performance, boasting a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of 3.3 seconds and the ability to complete a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. Dodge claims this makes it the fastest and most potent muscle car currently available, redefining what it means to be a muscle car in the absence of a V-8 engine.

Initial reactions on social media have been mixed, indicating that not everyone is ready to embrace this new direction. However, online criticism does not always predict market failure. Moreover, for those still longing for a more traditional powertrain, Dodge plans to release the 2025 Charger Sixpack, featuring a twin-turbo Hurricane straight-six engine capable of up to 550 horsepower, indicating a future that diversifies beyond pure electric but steps away from the V-8 for the first time in nearly 20 years.