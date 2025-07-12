New Dodge Charger Sixpack: everything we know so far in July 2025

In 2025, Dodge sold 4,299 units of the Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car. In the second quarter, sales stopped at 2,352 units. The figures are modest, especially when compared to the Hornet, now the brand’s lowest-selling gasoline model, which has recorded 5,647 units since the beginning of the year and only 1,539 in Q2, down 52% and 64% respectively from 2024.

In light of this data, Dodge, part of Stellantis, has decided to focus strongly on the new Charger Sixpack, the internal combustion version so eagerly awaited by enthusiasts. But according to some rumors, the name might change: the Outlaw brand has been recently registered, and could replace “Sixpack” at the time of official launch.

Dodge Charger Sixpack (or Outlaw): everything about the gasoline muscle car arriving in 2025

The new Charger represents a return to roots for one of the most iconic names in the muscle car world. After the launch of the electric Daytona version, received with interest but without exciting results, Dodge has chosen to add a gasoline variant for those still seeking the pleasure of engine roar. The technical specifications are already known, but series production has not yet begun.

The Charger Sixpack will be available in two variants: Standard Output, with 420 horsepower, in four-door sedan body; and High Output, with 550 horsepower, in two-door coupe version. Both will mount the new 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline six-cylinder engine, with all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission. With this choice, Dodge says goodbye to the V8 HEMI, focusing on efficiency and performance. However, especially with the return of the SRT division, many expect a future V8 version as well, planned between 2026 and 2027.

Currently, production is still in pilot phase at the Windsor plant in Canada. The first examples of the coupe version have already been built, but volumes remain limited. The sedan version should enter production in the third quarter of 2025, with acceleration expected for autumn.

Regarding the interior, the dashboard houses a 12.3-inch display with Uconnect system, while the 10.25-inch digital dashboard is fully customizable. The “pistol grip” shifter recalls classic muscle cars. Materials range from technical fabric to Nappa leather, with color variants like “Demonic Red.” The atmosphere is completed by ambient lighting and a rear LED “ring of fire” signature.

Dodge thus proposes a dual-track strategy, with electric on one side and gasoline engine on the other. A response to the still strong demand for “old school” muscle cars, in a context where electrification is not advancing as expected. The road debut is expected for autumn 2025, but everything depends on production timing. More details will be revealed with Stellantis’ new industrial plan, which new CEO Antonio Filosa is working on. But for those who love true American driving, the wait is almost over.