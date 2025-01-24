New digital campaign for Fastback with Adriane Galisteu

Created by agency Leo, the campaign turns social listening cues into an irreverent narrative that connects Fiat to the public with humor and authenticity

Fiat’s campaign for the Fastback T200 Hybrid

This latest digital campaign was created to introduce the new Fiat Fastback equipped with the T200 Hybrid engine, or the brand’s first hybrid model. Titled “Um Minuto e Meio com Adriane Galisteu” , the action combines humor, emotion and innovation, taking the presenter back to her history with Fiat, which began more than three decades ago.

Fiat’s campaign for the Fastback T200 Hybrid was inspired by recent conversations identified through social listening , which highlighted the public’s curiosity and affection for Adriane’s personal story. Fiat and Leo precisely took advantage of this opportunity to create an authentic and relevant campaign, linking the presenter’s journey with the launch of the Fastback Hybrid.

Adriane Galisteu stars in Fiat digital campaign

Adriane Galisteu, Brazilian model, actress and TV host, is the star of Fiat’s new digital campaign created by agency Leo. “Adriane’s history with FIAT began more than three decades ago. This connection she has with the brand is evident in our new campaign to present the Híbrido Fastback, which was developed in a light and relaxed way. The action reinforces our commitment with innovation and the authenticity of the stories that connect the brand to the public,” stresses Alessandra Souza, Stellantis vice president of Marketing & Brand Communication for South America.

With creative production by Leo, digital content includes videos, teasers and collaborations between Galisteu and Fiat, posted on the official profiles of the brand and the presenter. The main film features Adriane exploring the Hybrid Fastback and highlighting its innovations, such as regenerative technology, connectivity and energy efficiency, while recalling important moments in her journey with Fiat.

“It was an interesting challenge to turn Adriane’s personal story into a campaign that combines nostalgia, technology and good humor, which is something that is in Leo and Fiat’s DNA. And most importantly, all of this in just a minute and a half.” , says Vinicius Stanzione, Leo’s chief creative officer.

The content will be available on Fiat (@fiatbr) and Adriane Galisteu’s (@galisteuoficial) Instagram, inviting the public to relive exciting stories and discover Fiat’s future with the Fastback Hybrid.

About Leo agency

Leo is an agency with over 48 years of experience in Brazil. It believes that with passion, innovation, strategy, big data, proximity and understanding of opportunities it is possible to transform and enhance clients’ business. The agency invests in deep and lasting relationships that go beyond the limits of mere business transactions between brands and consumers. Lion values and promotes diversity in its entirety, recognizing the power that great ideas have in embracing great purpose through creativity. Based on the premise that what is good for people is good for business, the agency seeks, through creativity, to transform human behavior. Its mission is to invent and reinvent itself, every day, to build and rebuild relationships, with the goal of being the agency that masters human behavior-oriented solutions.