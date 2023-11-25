New Citroën C3 Aircross: launch date confirmed in Brazil

On November 29th, the new Citroën C3 Aircross will be officially launched in Brazil, arriving in the market with many innovations, technology, comfort, and all the accessibility of a Citroën. The new C3 Aircross is manufactured at the Automotive Hub in Porto Real, Rio de Janeiro, and brings together exclusive elements, such as the award-winning Turbo engine with up to 130 HP, a seven-speed automatic CVT transmission, and a customizable 7″ digital dashboard. The only SUV with up to seven seats in the Brazilian segment will offer a spacious cargo volume, with a capacity of up to 493 liters and an additional ventilation system for the second and third rows.

All of this without compromising versatility, a rugged appearance, and the numerous innovations that will be unveiled next week. It will be possible to follow everything about Citroën‘s most anticipated launch on the brand’s social media and discover all the features of the SUV that have already captivated the audience with its unique style. Although some images have been revealed, Citroën has not yet provided all the details regarding the new C3.

In the latest announcement, the company revealed that the car was completing homologation tests after covering more than 500,000 kilometers in the hands of Stellantis engineers. All production will be concentrated at the Porto Real plant in Rio de Janeiro, which will supply not only Brazil but also several countries including Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Peru.

The crossover measures 4.32 meters in length (approximately 34 centimeters longer than the C3 hatchback), 1.80 meters in width, and has a wheelbase of 2.67 meters (an increase of 13 cm). It is also worth noting the ground clearance of 200 millimeters, designed to ensure agility in daily use even over obstacles.