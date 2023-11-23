New Citroën C3 Aircross covers half a million kilometers during tests in South America

Stellantis, the largest vehicle manufacturer in South America, stands out as one of the few companies in the market capable of fully developing a model in the region. This strength manifests in the innovations, efficiency, comfort, and robustness of the new Citroën C3 Aircross, which is approaching its launch after covering more than the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Over 350 people are currently testing the prototype of the new Citroën C3 Aircross SUV in South America, covering thousands of kilometers

With a team of over 350 people, the prototypes of the new Citroën C3 Aircross have traversed more than half a million kilometers in various environments, including regions with high temperatures, low humidity, intense cold, and varying altitudes. This work is essential to ensure that the SUV consistently delivers top performance and robustness, no matter the South American region.

All these tests begin on a computer, utilizing software capable of replicating numerous driving conditions. Engineers then apply the results to state-of-the-art simulators, where they can understand the behavior of the new Citroën C3 Aircross even before the prototype becomes a reality. In this phase alone, engineers have conducted the equivalent of more than 14,000 hours of simulations across more than 250 tests.

Subsequently, road tests are conducted to validate the virtual tests and ensure that the new Citroën C3 Aircross meets and exceeds all Citroën quality, comfort, performance, and robustness standards. All scenarios that customers may encounter are evaluated, taking into account the challenging infrastructure in South America.

At the same time, the Stellantis and Citroën development team is making all the preparations for the production of the new Citroën C3 Aircross at the Porto Real Industrial Complex (RJ), where they are already producing the new SUVs C4 Cactus and C3. This synergy allows for a high degree of localization of the models right from their launch, making the product even more accessible and simultaneously strengthening the presence of the automotive industry in Brazil and South America.

The new Citroën C3 Aircross will soon be available with a unique offering of robustness, interior space, accessibility, and innovation. In addition to being the only B-SUV with up to seven seats, it will offer unparalleled versatility, thanks to features such as the exclusive roof ventilation system and the largest trunk among direct competitors in the segment. All of this is aimed at ensuring that every customer can travel with their family in great comfort and efficiency.