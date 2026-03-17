New Chrysler Pacifica still comes with a dated interior

The new photos published by Lekh Maharaj confirm what Chrysler’s official images, which focused almost entirely on the front end, seemed to hide. Beyond the redesigned nose, the 2027 Pacifica changes very little compared with the outgoing model. The example captured in the images wears Select trim and sits parked in what appears to be a storage lot, offering a fuller and more realistic look at an update that turns out to be far more limited than last week’s official presentation had suggested.

New Chrysler Pacifica changes less than the official reveal suggested

At the front, the changes are clearly visible, with new daytime running lights, redesigned headlamps, a revised grille, and the brand’s new winged emblem. At the rear, by contrast, the minivan looks essentially identical to the current one apart from the updated logo. The taillights, the light bar running across the tailgate, the bumper, and the tailgate itself do not seem to show any noticeable changes, to the point that from behind it becomes difficult to tell it apart from the previous model.

Inside, the dashboard keeps the same design introduced roughly ten years ago when the current generation made its debut. The climate controls, the rotary gear selector, and the plastic air vents all remain in place without any obvious changes. The infotainment display also does not seem to have grown in size, while Chrysler has carried over the steering wheel almost unchanged, with the only difference appearing in the center section, which now looks smoother and no longer features the previous ridges, while also adding the new logo. Overall, Stellantis has taken a very cautious approach, and under the hood it should continue to offer the familiar 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, although Chrysler has not yet officially confirmed the powertrain.

On the pricing front, at least, some positive signs emerge for certain configurations. The front-wheel-drive Limited version drops by $1,025 compared with last year and now starts at $49,705, while the Pinnacle FWD falls by $1,680 and opens at $54,910. The equivalent all-wheel-drive versions also post lower prices. By contrast, the Select versions in both FWD and AWD form register a slight $100 increase.