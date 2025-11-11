New Chrysler Pacifica prototype spotted for the first time

Chrysler’s revival continues to move between bold promises and futuristic concepts, but still without a production model capable of marking a true turning point. After the excitement sparked by the Halcyon EV in 2024, the concept that showcased the brand’s possible future direction, attention is now shifting to the company’s most tangible model yet: the Chrysler Pacifica.

Chrysler Pacifica gets a makeover: the American minivan takes inspiration from the Halcyon EV concept

The brand’s flagship minivan has been spotted for the first time during road testing, heavily camouflaged, as shown in images published by Carscoops. Yet, even beneath the covers, there are clear signs of a major transformation. This facelift won’t be just a mild refresh, it will represent a stylistic leap forward, inspired directly by the Halcyon concept.

The front end appears completely redesigned, featuring sharper lines, a sculpted fascia, and slim LED headlights integrated into a dark central element that may conceal a new illuminated Chrysler logo. The result is a modern, dynamic look that breaks away from the “family-friendly” design of the original 2016 model and its 2021 update.

Changes at the rear seem subtler for now, though a new LED light signature and tweaks to the tailgate and D-pillar are likely, still hidden beneath test panels. Inside, a redesigned dashboard and a larger central display suggest a move toward greater digital integration and enhanced interior quality.

One curious detail spotted in the photos is a sticker on the sliding door, hinting at the addition of hands-free foot-activated opening, a feature common in SUVs but especially practical for families using minivans.

Under the hood, Chrysler remains tight-lipped. The current lineup includes a 290-hp V6 gasoline engine and a 260-hp plug-in hybrid version, though the arrival of the Hurricane turbocharged four-cylinder, producing over 320 hp and compatible with hybrid variants, hasn’t been ruled out.

The official debut of the new Chrysler Pacifica is expected by the end of 2025, with sales beginning as a 2027 model year. Meanwhile, the Voyager is also set to receive similar updates, completing the next phase in Chrysler’s long-awaited comeback, a phase that, this time, looks ready to finally turn promises into reality.