Chrysler bets on minivans, but 2026 brings only minor updates

Looking at Chrysler’s current state inevitably stirs a sense of melancholy. A brand that once stood as a pillar of American automotive culture now seems reduced to a marginal presence, lacking momentum and innovation.

Chrysler’s future in doubt as 2026 brings only a new paint option

The last truly significant new product dates all the way back to 2005, almost twenty years ago, while even Lancia, long considered a “dormant” brand, is receiving more attention in terms of fresh models. Today, Chrysler appears confined to an almost monolithic role: that of a minivan manufacturer. Its lineup consists solely of the Pacifica and the Voyager, the latter essentially a stripped-down, less refined version of the former. In Canada, the situation is even murkier with the Chrysler Grand Caravan, a commercial hybrid that blends elements of different models without a clear identity.

One could almost ironically say that Chrysler is the “go-to minivan brand” in the United States, since minivans represent 100% of its sales. But the reality is that the lack of alternatives has pushed the marque into a dead end. Since the Pacifica’s launch in 2016, major rivals have rolled out new generations: Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey, and Kia Carnival have all been refreshed, adding hybrid variants and modern solutions such as “executive” rear seating or more versatile interior layouts.

Chrysler, by contrast, has kept its offering virtually unchanged, apart from a facelift that is now five years old. And for 2026, what should we expect? The long-awaited successor to the 300? A fully redesigned Pacifica? Unfortunately not.

The only new feature announced is a simple color option: Olive Green, a shade blending green tones with bronze highlights, priced at an additional $495. It feels more like a cosmetic patch than a genuine revival strategy. Admittedly, the new paint can add elegance, particularly on higher trims like the Pinnacle with caramel-colored interiors, but it remains nothing more than a minor detail.