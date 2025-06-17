Chrysler 300: how it could help make brand’s 2026 comeback great

In the vast universe of brands belonging to the Stellantis group, Chrysler seems to be the great forgotten one, relegated to a marginal role and now focused almost exclusively on minivan production for the US market. Currently, its range is limited to two models: Pacifica and Voyager, while historic names like the Chrysler 300 have disappeared from price lists, with no concrete prospects of returning in the short term.

New Chrysler 300 Concept shows what Stellantis is missing in premium sedan market

Yet, the potential for a modern rebirth of the Chrysler 300 certainly exists, thanks to industrial synergies with other group brands like Dodge, Alfa Romeo, or Peugeot. However, no official project has been announced, leaving room for the imagination of digital artists and independent designers.

The latest vision comes from Vburlapp on Instagram, who shared a render of what could be a new-generation Chrysler 300. The result presented to the public is a sedan with contemporary design, inspired by both European premium models and minimalist trends: a sober front end that recalls some Honda lines (Acura, specifically), high beltline, retractable door handles, reduced mirrors (perhaps replaced by cameras), contrasting black roof, and elegant light paint. Even the rear view offers French suggestions, with a three-quarter cut reminiscent of certain modern Citroëns. Although not revolutionary, the concept appears harmonious and appealing: a sort of more accessible alternative to cars like Mercedes E-Class, BMW 5 Series, or Cadillac CT5.

And if Stellantis decided to take it on, it could easily equip it with brilliant engines, sport suspension, upgraded braking system, and even a high-performance variant to compete with AMG, M, or V lines. Unfortunately, at the moment there’s no concrete signal of a Chrysler 300 return in the brand’s future plans. A real shame, considering it could have found space in the market even as a premium electric car, contributing to the brand’s transition toward sustainable and stylish mobility.