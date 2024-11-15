New appointed Head of Sales and Marketing at Stellantis Enlarged Europe

Eligio Catarinella has dedicated a large part of his career to the development of Italian brands in the automotive world. His appointment as head of sales and marketing for Stellantis Enlarged Europe could certainly represent a kind of goal for his long career. A professional path full of satisfactions that could not be rewarded in a better way than this. Catarinella boasts a great academic background, with field experience with several brands in the sector. Precisely for this reason, he will certainly be able to take Stellantis to the top using a suitable strategic vision.

Something about Eligio Catarinella

The news comes from an official Stellantis press release dated Nov. 15, 2024. Eligio Catarinella has been appointed head of sales and marketing at Stellantis Europe, reporting to Jean-Philippe Imparato, COO, Stellantis Enlarged Europe. Born in Turin, with his bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin and a master’s in Marketing Management from the University of Economics in Turin, Eligio Catarinella began his career at the Fiat Group in 2005.

Since then, during his 19 years of experience, he has held roles of increasing responsibility within the group in Sales & Marketing, both in Italy and abroad, gaining significant experience in the automotive sector.

Catarinella has worked for several prestigious brands

Some of the main roles he held prior to his current position include Lancia/Chrysler Head of Product Marketing for the EMEA area from 2012 to 2014, Fiat & Abarth Marketing Director for Italy from 2014 to 2016, and Alfa Romeo and Jeep Country Manager for Switzerland from 2016 to 2018. He then returned to Italy in early 2019 as Head of Marketing & Communication at FCA Italy, managing the product portfolio for all brands.

In April 2020, he assumed responsibility for the Fiat & Abarth brands for Italy, taking the role of Managing Director, and was appointed Head of Alfa Romeo Global Marketing and Communication in 2023.