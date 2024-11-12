Andrea Pallard, the new global head of communications for Alfa Romeo and Maserati

Andrea Pallard, a leading figure in automotive communications, has been appointed as the new global head of communications for Alfa Romeo and Maserati. With extensive experience gained in roles of increasing responsibility at FCA and Stellantis, Pallard will bring his in-depth knowledge of the industry and market dynamics to the service of the two prestigious Italian brands.

Andrea Pallard’s story

Born in Turin and graduated in Communication Sciences from the University of Turin, Andrea Pallard began his career in 2000 at Isvor, the Corporate University of the FIAT Group. During his 24-year career, he has held positions of increasing responsibility in product marketing, events, sponsorships and communications, gaining extensive experience in the automotive sector.

Andrea Pallard has been appointed global head of Communications for the Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, reporting to Eligio Catarinella and Giovanni Perosino, global heads of Marketing and Communications for Alfa Romeo and Maserati, respectively. In this role, Pallard will oversee external and internal communications, defining the strategy for the brands’ iconic product portfolio.

Career dedicated to Italian brands

Among his key roles prior to this appointment, he served as Jeep brand communications manager for the EMEA region from 2013 to 2014, Fiat 500 marketing manager from 2014 to 2016, and regional events and sponsorship manager from 2017 to 2018 at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). He also served as EMEA communications manager from 2018 until the founding of Stellantis in January 2021.

Since 2021, he has held the position of Vice President Communications for Stellantis’ Wider Europe, a role that will now be filled by Alessandro Nardizzi, formerly head of Alfa Romeo Communications Global.