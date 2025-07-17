New Alfa Romeo Tonale: future generation will impress on every level

With the current generation set to receive an update by the end of 2025, Alfa Romeo enthusiasts are already turning their attention to the next-generation Tonale. This second iteration of the compact SUV, which first launched in 2022, is expected to debut between 2028 and 2029, most likely built on the STLA Medium platform. Italy is anticipated to remain the production hub for the model, though the specific manufacturing facility has yet to be confirmed.

Next-generation Alfa Romeo Tonale: what to expect

The new model is expected to feature a completely reimagined design compared to the current Tonale. The styling will embrace a more athletic and captivating aesthetic, true to Alfa Romeo’s signature character, designed to win over brand loyalists. While overall dimensions will remain largely unchanged, a slight size increase is possible. Numerous concept renderings have already surfaced online imagining the new Tonale’s appearance, though the final design may take unexpected directions to surprise on all fronts.

Alfa Romeo aims to position this Tonale as a global model, engineered to meet the needs of a diverse, international audience. This strategy aligns with the Italian automaker’s broader plan to transform every new vehicle into a product destined for international markets by 2030.

Among the key innovations will be the introduction of fully electric variants, addressing a notable gap in the current lineup. Hybrid versions will also be available, consistent with the brand’s energy transition strategy. A Quadrifoglio variant is planned to represent the range-topping model, though it remains unclear whether this will be fully electric or a high-performance hybrid. However, regarding the Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio models, the CEO has indicated that both powertrains may be offered.

Official pricing information is not yet available, though it’s reasonable to expect that electric variants and the Quadrifoglio model will be positioned in the premium segment of the offering. All details will be revealed in Alfa Romeo’s new industrial plan under the leadership of current Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa.