Alfa Romeo considers all options: “Quadrifoglio could go electric too”

Contrary to initial expectations, the future Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio might not be exclusively electric. Santo Ficili, CEO of the brand, has reignited enthusiasts’ hopes by hinting in a recent Top Gear interview that the legendary Quadrifoglio badge could continue even with internal combustion engines.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio could remain combustion-powered: the brand opens up to all options

“Keeping the Quadrifoglio spirit alive is a personal goal of mine,” Ficili declared. “It can be electric, why not? But it can also be internal combustion.” It’s a statement that reopens doors previously closed, especially after former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato declared in 2023 that future Quadrifoglio models would be fully electric, with around 1,000 horsepower, firmly placing them in supercar territory.

The prospect of retaining combustion or high-performance hybrid powertrains, albeit with less output than the potential all-electric variants, is gaining traction. It remains unclear whether Alfa Romeo will stick with the current twin-turbo V6 or adopt Maserati’s Nettuno engine, though both Ficili and Imparato have hinted at growing collaboration between the two brands.

Enthusiasts have welcomed this increased flexibility, especially after initial disappointment over the idea of fully electric flagship models. This strategic shift may also be part of the reason behind delays for both models, originally expected in 2025 and 2026 but now postponed to at least 2027.

Rather than committing to a single powertrain path, the Quadrifoglio lineup now appears to be embracing a diversified approach, offering multiple propulsion options to better suit different performance expectations and regional market needs.