New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: will hybrid version be PHEV or MHEV?

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio close with new design and hybrid engines (MHEV or PHEV)Anticipation for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is growing steadily as the weeks go by. With a possible unveiling in the spring and arrival on the market expected between fall and winter, the Italian brand’s SUV is preparing for a rather significant revolution. At the center of attention, hybrid engines, with doubts and assumptions about the technical solutions adopted.

The new hybrid Stelvio, the possible PHEV or MHEV version

In the meantime that the wait is shortening, speculation continues about what the various technical and design features of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio might be. On this occasion we highlight once again the hybrid version that is probably the most anticipated by fans of the brand. In fact, it seems to be the majority who are not exactly enthusiastic about the move to full electrification that should characterize much of the next-generation SUV range anyway.

About this hybrid version, which could also be one of the best-selling ones, there is not much news yet. For example currently there is still doubt between the possible PHEV or MHEV version. On the other hand, it seems to be ruled out that it could be a full hybrid a solution not used by Stellantis.

Information still lacking official confirmation

At the moment, it is still unclear which heat engine will be used for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio hybrid. It seems very likely that it could be the 2-liter GME 4-cylinder gasoline engine but at the moment the news has not been confirmed. However, it is not clear whether a MHEV or PHEV solution will be adopted. The Mild Hybrid would allow lower costs while the PHEV would perhaps be more suitable for a model of Stelvio’s tonnage. Although the MHEV 4-cylinder GME engine combination has already been tried by Maserati, there is currently no PHEV version. Incidentally, it is very likely that the same engine in the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will also be found in the new Alfa Romeo Giulia due out in spring 2026.

On the other hand, as far as the design part is concerned here we showcase in the photos two renders including the one by Mirko del Prete, which speculate on its design. There should be major changes compared to the current model starting with the STLA Large platform that will increase the size and continuing with important design innovations that will come from the Junior and beyond. New Alfa Romeo Stelvio is getting closer and closer. As we have just anticipated, perhaps as early as spring we will get the first unmasked images while the official unveiling could take place next June 24. For commercialization, on the other hand, there will be longer waits. According to some information there are those who talk about autumn and those who even talk about next winter. At present, however, there is no confirmed news from this point of view, so it is best to wait for official sources.