New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be the star of Biscione’s 115th anniversary

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will have all the features to conquer the industry

Alfa Romeo has decided to raise the prestige of its manufacturer with the future performance of the new Stelvio. In addition to electric versions, it seems that the Italian brand is also thinking about offering hybrid engines At the moment, possibilities involving the famous Hurricane engine are not ruled out either. A complete offer to meet the different needs of every enthusiast.

Alfa Romeo’s next star will be Stelvio

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be the next new car to raise the prestige of the Milanese automaker’s lineup. It is expected to debut during the course of the next few months, perhaps in April 2025. Most likely, the first official images of this new car without various covers we will already have in early 2025. New Alfa Romeo Stelvio also will surely be the main protagonist of the celebrations related to the 115th anniversary of the Biscione brand next June 24, when the car should have been on the market for only a few months. In fact, by that date the car will certainly have already been unveiled, and it cannot be ruled out that the occasion of the event may be chosen to unveil the full range or to kick off orders for the new model in our country.

Also worth mentioning is that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino on the STLA Large platform, will be slightly larger in size than the current model, and its design will be very different from the current model being even sportier and more aerodynamic.

Main features of the new Stelvio coming soon

Among the main features that have been achieved so far we certainly find the closed shield, narrow headlights, central license plate, truncated tail and a V-shaped light signature for the rear as in the render we show below made by Alessandro Masera. As for the engine range of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, however, as we have discussed elsewhere, initial thoughts may have been changed. In fact, while it was initially thought that it might be composed only of electric powertrains, the near certainty of the presence of at least one thermal version has recently emerged.

Finally, the latest reports also speak of more than one hybrid version including perhaps one with the famous Hurricane engine. The latter news obviously, however, has yet to be officially confirmed by the Italian automaker. As for the prices, on the other hand, they have yet to be confirmed although there has been some discussion of a slight increase over the current price list. So we will see from January onward regarding this long-awaited Biscione model the news that will be revealed as it is revealed.