New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: second generation SUV could be unveiled as early as April 2025

The anticipation for the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio is very high. Its debut should take place next June, specifically on the 24th, marking 115 years of activity for the Biscione. The car manufacturer published a first teaser during the 2024 Christmas holidays, showing the rear LED. Since then, nothing official has been revealed.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the anticipated second generation could be unveiled as early as April or May

However, according to the latest rumors, as early as April or, at the latest, May, the first official images of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio without veils and camouflage could be revealed. At the moment, we only have many renders that, thanks to information leaked online, try to imagine what the second generation of the SUV will look like.

We recall that the new Stelvio will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, as well as the new Giulia 2026, and will be based on the STLA Large platform. The new generation of Stelvio will have larger dimensions compared to the current model, both in length and height.

Among the distinctive features of the model, we will find thinner headlights, a closed shield grille and central license plate, a V-shaped light signature, a truncated tail, and a SUV Coupé profile. Unlike what was initially expected, the new Stelvio will be offered in both electric and hybrid versions. The range extender version is confirmed, with a range of up to 1,100 km on a single charge and a full tank of fuel. We just have to wait for further news which, at this point, is expected shortly.