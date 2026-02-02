New Alfa Romeo Stelvio to adopt a design closer to the brand’s sporting heritage

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio could deliver far deeper surprises than many expected just a few weeks ago. For now, these remain rumors, but the picture should become clearer on May 21, when Stellantis will unveil its new strategic plan. The delay of the new Stelvio’s debut from 2025 to 2028 does not appear to stem solely from the decision to reintroduce internal combustion engines into the lineup, as previously stated. According to the latest reports, broader considerations drove the decision, starting with the model’s design.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2028: design rethink and platform rumors

Early design proposals reportedly failed to convince top management. Initial reactions to the first teasers seem to have been lukewarm, with criticism aimed at a styling language seen as insufficiently recognizable as Alfa Romeo and too close to other Stellantis offerings. As a result, the group chose to intervene more decisively in the project.

The brand’s new leadership appears fully aware that a model like the Stelvio leaves no room for compromise. For this reason, the second-generation SUV should adopt a design more consistent with Alfa Romeo’s sporting tradition. The changes may not stop at styling alone. Rumors also point to a significant technical rethink, including the possibility of abandoning the STLA Large platform in favor of an evolved version of the Giorgio architecture. Once again, no official confirmation exists, but the idea seems plausible.

The Giorgio platform, which underpins the current Stelvio and Giulia and later evolved for the Maserati Grecale, remains one of Alfa Romeo’s strongest assets. The brand has built its reputation on this architecture over the years, delivering precise handling, balanced dynamics, and driving sensations that still clearly set its cars apart within the segment.

The future Stelvio should therefore rely on a multi-energy lineup, combining electrified solutions with high-performance gasoline engines, while keeping a strong focus on weight reduction. Its positioning should remain that of a sporty premium SUV, designed to challenge German rivals on driving dynamics, not just on image.

If these rumors prove accurate, such a deep rethink of the project would fully align with the nearly three-year delay compared to the original plan. All that remains now is to wait until May 21 to see what Alfa Romeo’s next moves will be.