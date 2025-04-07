New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: this could be the final design

The first spy photos of the new generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio have provided digital creators with a concrete foundation to create more accurate renderings of the possible final design. Its official debut is scheduled for June. Despite this, it will only arrive in dealerships in 2026. In the meantime, the French website L’Automobile Magazine has imagined what the final design of the model might look like.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: this is what the final version might look like

This rendering is clearly based on the spy photos from a few weeks ago. The second generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will be built on the STLA Large platform, will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, and will have a length of approximately 4.8 meters.

As for the design, the front headlights will be arranged on two levels with a solution very similar to what was seen on the Junior. The license plate will be positioned in the center, just below the shield, while at the rear we will find the V-shaped light signature, seen both in the teaser and in the spy photos.

Initially planned only as an electric version, it will also have hybrid versions, a choice made following the negative trend of “green” vehicles. Even the Quadrifoglio version, which according to former CEO Jean Philippe Imparato would have had 1,000 horsepower, seems that it will no longer be electric. For the top-of-the-range model, in fact, the V6 engine might be maintained. There will be two electric variants. The first will have a power of 496 hp, while the second, more sporty version, will have a power of 670 hp.