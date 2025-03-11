New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the first unveiled images between April and May

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio with innovative design, electrified powertrains and expected debut in June

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is about to make its official debut. June 2024 could be the month that will set the tone, with the 24th marking Alfa Romeo’s 115th anniversary, a very important date and symbolizing the unveiling of such a famous model. However, the first images without covers could arrive as early as April or May, anticipating the revolutionized lines of this SUV. The new Stelvio, produced in Cassino on the STLA Large platform, will be presented to the public with larger dimensions and a design that marks a clear departure from the previous generation, with slim headlights, a closed shield and a coupe-like SUV profile. The engine range will be predominantly electric, including the powerful Quadrifoglio, with possible mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid variants.

Anticipation for the new Stelvio is growing

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio is on its way. June could be the right month for the official debut, which in all likelihood could take place on June 24, an important day for the Milanese carmaker celebrating its 115th anniversary, as we just anticipated. As often happens in the case of the debut of a new model, it is very likely that the first unveiled images could anticipate its official debut by some time.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which we show you here in a recent render by Mirko del Prete, will be produced in Cassino together with the new Giulia and will be born on the STLA Large platform. It will be a bit longer and wider than the current model, and its design will undergo a significant change from the first generation. Among the design elements that will most distinguish the model, it is important to note the presence of slim headlights, closed shield, central license plate, V-shaped light signature, truncated tail and an almost SUV coupe-like profile.

Renewed engine range

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will have a range composed of electric motors including the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio and at least one thermal version most likely a mild hybrid although some speculate the presence of a Plug-In Hybrid. So we shall see what else will emerge regarding this long-awaited SUV on which a large slice of the future fortunes of the premium brand of Stellantis will depend.

It is rumored that perhaps as early as April or May at the latest, therefore, the first unveiled images of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio could be released. At the moment it is not yet clear whether in the form of official teasers or “stolen” photos, but that next month or in May at the latest we will be able to see for the first time the second generation of the SUV of the house of the Biscione seems to be a very likely possibility.