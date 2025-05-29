New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the BEV version will be revealed by the end of the year

The online debate is growing around the possible postponement of the presentation of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The rumors have been partly confirmed by the brand’s CEO, Santo Ficili, who admitted that the situation is still under evaluation, while avoiding providing precise dates. The main issue concerns the introduction of thermal engines on a model initially conceived as exclusively electric, an operation that is proving more complex than expected.

According to the latest hypotheses, the electric Stelvio could be unveiled as early as 2026, while for versions with thermal or hybrid engines one might have to wait until 2027. Some voices, more extreme, even hypothesize a debut of the new Giulia in 2028, but at the moment these are only speculations not supported by official confirmations.

According to the latest rumors, the situation might not be as critical as feared. According to Quattroruote, the Italian magazine, considers plausible the arrival of the battery version already by the end of 2025, with the hybrid following the next year. An encouraging indication also comes from the Cassino plant, where the setup of production lines based on the new STLA Large platform is already completed. This suggests that, at an industrial level, everything would be ready to start production of the new model, making such a prolonged delay less credible.

It’s also not ruled out that by the end of the year the first official images of the BEV version of the new Stelvio could be released, although a preview presentation already in summer appears increasingly unlikely. In all probability, it will be on the occasion of the brand’s 115th year of activity that the brand will finally be able to provide clarity on when we can see the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia.