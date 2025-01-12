New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the best and worst features of the upcoming SUV

Alfa Romeo is preparing to unveil the new generation of the Stelvio in the coming months. While some rumors point to April as a possible presentation date, others mention June, coinciding with the 115th anniversary of the Biscione brand. What’s certain is that this new model will bring important innovations, significantly distancing itself from the first generation.

2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will completely change compared to the current model

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will feature slightly larger dimensions compared to the current model and will be built on the STLA Large platform. The design will undergo a radical evolution, moving closer to a coupe SUV aesthetic, characterized by a sloping roof in the rear section and a truncated tail. The strongly sporty and aerodynamic setup of the vehicle promises to win over enthusiasts of the Biscione brand.

From an aesthetic perspective, some elements of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio might divide brand enthusiasts, particularly the central positioning of the license plate and the closed shield, similar to that of the Alfa Romeo Junior. These stylistic choices have already sparked mixed reactions among fans of Stellantis’s premium brand.

Regarding powertrains, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will bring several innovations. News that should satisfy many enthusiasts is the likely inclusion of a plug-in hybrid version in the range. However, the decision to offer the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version exclusively in electric form might be more controversial, despite promising exceptional performance. This decision might not meet the approval of more traditionalist Alfa enthusiasts.

The Alfa Romeo DNA will nevertheless be preserved in the driving experience, maintaining the sporty character so appreciated by the public. The only potentially critical note concerns the price list, which is expected to be higher compared to the current generation.