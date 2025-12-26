New Alfa Romeo Stelvio set to be the most powerful and advanced ever

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will stand as one of the key pillars of the brand’s strategy under the leadership of Santo Ficili, even though development and launch timelines have stretched beyond initial expectations. The debut, once rumored for 2025, is now expected no earlier than 2027, with some scenarios pointing to a delay until 2028.

A clearer picture should emerge over the course of next year, when Antonio Filosa, the new CEO of Stellantis, presents the Group’s industrial plan. At that point, timelines, technical choices, and the role of individual Alfa Romeo models should be defined in greater detail, at least through the end of the decade.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio delayed, but it will be more Alfa than ever

In the meantime, fresh rumors continue to circulate around a project that appears to have been partially revised compared to early previews. The most significant changes concern the powertrain lineup. Alongside fully electric versions, the new Stelvio is expected to offer hybrid options as well. Two solutions are mentioned most frequently. On one side sits the turbocharged four-cylinder Hurricane engine, already familiar within the Group. On the other stands the Maserati-derived Nettuno V6, reserved for higher-performance variants. At this stage, both options could coexist within the range.

Revisions do not appear limited to the mechanical side. According to several sources, the design has also undergone a rethink. The original concept reportedly failed to fully convince Stellantis’ new leadership, which prompted a reworking of lines and proportions. At the same time, the integration of hybrid and combustion powertrains required targeted changes to the body and overall architecture.

Built on the STLA Large platform, the new Stelvio should grow by around ten centimeters in length compared to the current generation. Even so, Alfa Romeo will keep a strong focus on sportiness. The SUV is expected to feature a sleeker silhouette and a sharply sloped rear window, pushing the design closer to the SUV coupé concept.

On the technology front, the new Stelvio will mark a clear step forward. In addition to advanced driver-assistance systems mandated by the latest regulations, major upgrades are expected in infotainment, connectivity, and interior perceived quality. Despite these changes, Alfa Romeo aims to preserve its core DNA, with driving dynamics that continue to set the SUV apart in the premium segment.

For the flagship versions, performance levels never before achieved by an Alfa Romeo SUV are already being discussed. To keep interest high, the brand may also preview the project with official teasers as early as next year, laying the groundwork for what is set to become one of the most important launches in its future.