New Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains shrouded in mystery despite huge anticipation

A render published on Facebook by digital creator Tommaso Ciampi offers an interpretation of what the future Alfa Romeo Stelvio could look like, moving the Biscione SUV towards much lower and sportier proportions than the current model and bringing it closer to SUV coupé territory. The image does not necessarily preview the brand’s actual design choices, but it provides a visual suggestion of a direction that part of the community considers plausible for the second generation.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio imagined as a sportier SUV coupé in new render

The digital project features a very sleek profile, with the roofline dropping sharply towards the rear and a clean side view shaped by muscular volumes. Pronounced wheel arches and a tapered tail create a less traditional image, one more oriented towards the premium segment, where visual presence matters as much as functionality.

The front end keeps Alfa Romeo’s shield grille, placing it within an updated design that includes slim headlights and a more dramatic light signature. The rear follows the same approach, with a horizontal light element, sculpted surfaces and a sloping rear window that gives the SUV an almost raised grand tourer character. The side view is probably the most effective angle in communicating the core idea: a long, low car that looks visually distant from the usual codes of a conventional SUV.

The interest surrounding this kind of design exercise comes from the lack of information that still surrounds the project. The new Stelvio was initially expected among the brand’s next major launches, but it was later delayed without any updated timing emerging. Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 plan did not include explicit references to either the Stelvio or the Giulia, an absence that has fuelled doubts among enthusiasts and observers about the future of the two most representative models in the Alfa Romeo range.

Platform, powertrains, its relationship with the future Giulia and the launch schedule all remain undefined. Alfa Romeo needs products capable of supporting the brand’s repositioning, and the second-generation Stelvio could play a decisive role in this phase, provided the project receives the official confirmations that have so far been missing.