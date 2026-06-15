The crisis of the next Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: the answer is near

For the past decade, Alfa Romeo has survived on a very specific formula: building gorgeous, incredible-to-drive D-segment machines that automotive journalists absolutely worship, but actual premium car buyers routinely ignore.

Enter the endless, anxiety-inducing debate surrounding the future of the Alfa Romeo Giulia sports sedan and the Stelvio premium SUV. These two nameplates have single-handedly carried the emotional and cultural weight of the Biscione’s identity for a generation, yet their next-generation survival remains trapped in a purgatory of industrial speculation, delayed promises, and shifting corporate roadmaps. It certainly hasn’t helped that parent company Stellantis has been stumbling through a notoriously turbulent rough patch, characterized by chaotic executive musical chairs and a distinct lack of strategic direction.

However, with the recent arrival of Antonio Filosa to untangle the corporate mess and restore some structural sanity, there is a faint glimmer of hope that the group might finally bring some clarity to its future product planning.

Attempting to inject some corporate oxygen into the room and calm the nerves of anxious Alfisti worldwide, Emanuele Cappellano, Chief Operating Officer for Stellantis Enlarged Europe, recently threw the Italian brand a lifeline. Cappellano explicitly insisted that Alfa Romeo will not be downsized, marginalized, or relegated to the history books, promising instead that the entire lineup is destined for a comprehensive refresh.

Yet, the upcoming Giulia and Stelvio face the monumental, uphill task of inheriting a legacy that is rich in personality, gorgeous design language, and sublime steering dynamics, but historically hollow when it comes to generating actual global sales volume.

To make matters more complicated, the global market they are preparing to re-enter is moving at an unforgiving, unpredictable pace. The definitive moment of truth for these Italian icons is locked in for this coming December. That is when Stellantis boardrooms will host the high-stakes discussions to finally decide on the precise timelines, structural platforms, powertrain options, and electrification strategies that will define the future Giulia and Stelvio. Alfa Romeo’s upper management is acutely aware that these two models are absolutely critical for maintaining whatever premium brand image the company has left.