New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: its design previewed in a video

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio to debut in the second half of next year, as officially confirmed by Alfa Romeo’s CEO Jean Philippe Imparato. This will therefore be the brand’s next car, making its debut one year after the Alfa Romeo Junior, the new entry level of the range.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s what the new 2025 generation could look like

With the recent debut of the Alfa Romeo Junior, digital creators are trying to imagine what the design of the brand’s future models will be like. The latest example is the render created by digital creator Theottle, who in a video published on his YouTube channel imagined what the look of the second generation of Alfa Romeo’s D-segment SUV could be. Theottle started from the Maserati Grecale adding design elements that debuted with the Alfa Romeo Junior and that will most likely be found in all future cars of the Biscione brand.

We don’t know if the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will actually be like this, as there is little information about it. What seems certain is that the model will be “fantastic”, as witnessed by those who had the pleasure of seeing it in preview during a meeting organized by Stellantis with dealers. This will be the first car to use Stellantis’ STLA Large platform in Europe.

In addition, if there are no changes to plans, it will also be the first car in the history of the Alfa Romeo car manufacturer to hit the market only and exclusively in a fully electric version. Jean Philippe Imparato, in a recent interview, confirmed that there will also be a top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version with 1,000 horsepower.