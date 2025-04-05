New Alfa Romeo Stelvio is about to arrive: anticipation builds over its performance and features

There’s less and less time before the debut of the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Most likely, by the end of spring, we will see the first unveiled images of the model, with the official presentation that could take place on June 24th, the day when the car manufacturer celebrates its 115 years of activity.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: launch imminent with exceptional features and performance

With the approaching debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, curiosity is growing to know the characteristics and performance of the new model destined to have a very important role in the Italian car manufacturer’s range over the next decade. From a design standpoint, there will be major differences compared to the current model, as you can also see from the digital renders.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be even more massive than the current model but with an almost coupe SUV rear that will therefore streamline its overall figure. Thanks to the STLA Large platform, it will be larger in size compared to the current model. At the front, we will find some design elements seen with the Junior such as the shape of the headlights and the new logo. At the rear, there will be a sloping roof and the V-shaped light signature, as can also be glimpsed in the first spy photos taken of the model.

Certainly, at this moment, the attention of many is focused on the engine range of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which initially was to be only electric and instead will also have thermal versions. Even the more sporty Quadrifoglio version, which initially was planned only in the electric version with 1,000 HP, could mount the V6 engine, probably hybrid.

Among other thermal engines, there is talk of the presence of the 1.6L EP6 PHEV engine, and others also talk about the 2.0L GME MHEV, but at the moment there is no certain news. Surely in the coming months, we will have clearer ideas about these aspects as well. Finally, according to the latest rumors, between the end of April and the beginning of May, new teasers could arrive that will shed light on other aspects of the design of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio.