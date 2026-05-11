New Alfa Romeo Stelvio imagined with bold lines and a sporty character

A render created by digital artist Tommaso Ciampi and shared on social media in recent hours imagines what the future Alfa Romeo Stelvio could look like, presenting a version of the Biscione’s SUV with a much sportier and more aggressive approach than the current model.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio render previews a more aggressive future SUV

The rendering captures attention through its proportions and several styling details that seem to move closer to the brand’s more emotional design language. The front end looks lower and wider, with the shield grille reinterpreted in a modern key and set into a sharply defined nose. Very slim headlights give the SUV a decisive and contemporary look, while the large air intakes and muscular front surfaces suggest a clearly sporty character.

In profile, the roofline slopes toward the rear, the door handles integrate into the bodywork and the wheel arches look especially pronounced. The five-hole alloy wheels recall Alfa Romeo tradition, while the orange brake calipers add a racing-inspired touch. The rear also focuses on strong visual elements, with a horizontal light signature, a spoiler on the rear window, an aggressive diffuser and four exhaust tips that complete the image of an SUV designed to convey dynamism.

Attention, however, remains focused on the official events now approaching. On May 21, Antonio Filosa will present Stellantis’ new strategic plan, and that occasion could also bring indications about Alfa Romeo’s future. Based on the information circulating so far, the new Stelvio should debut during 2028, and the still-distant timeline continues to fuel independent design interpretations and speculation around the model.