New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s when its debut is scheduled

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will mark an important milestone in the revival of the Biscione brand. The D-segment SUV will be unveiled on June 24, 2025, coinciding with the automotive company’s 115th anniversary. The market debut is scheduled between late summer and early autumn, initially only with the fully electric version.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut first in electric version

According to sources close to the brand, contrary to some rumors indicating 2026 as the launch year, orders for the electric version of the new Stelvio will open by the end of 2025. For the hybrid variant, however, it will be necessary to wait until early 2026. Consequently, the US debut could occur by the end of 2026.

It remains to be confirmed which version of the SUV will be presented first: some speculate the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio, others the base electric version. It’s certain that it won’t be the thermal version, which will most likely be a plug-in hybrid with power exceeding 300 horsepower. More details should be revealed in spring 2025.

The engine range of the new Stelvio will be dominated by electric versions, alongside hybrid variants. For the latter, a hybrid engine is expected to be available in a couple of variants with different power outputs, although the exact number of versions has not yet been defined.

Production will be located at the Cassino facility, in Italy, and will begin in the second half of 2025. The vehicle will be based on the STLA Large platform, known for its multi-energy versatility. Compared to the current model, the new Stelvio will feature slightly larger dimensions and likely higher prices.

From a styling perspective, the new SUV will adopt a more sporty and coupe-like design while maintaining a strong SUV identity to differentiate itself more from the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, which will be positioned as a crossover sedan.