New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s what the final version might look like

There is great anticipation for the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The SUV will be fundamental to the automaker’s growth plans as it will be its first new-generation model based on Stellantis Group’s STLA Large platform. It will be both hybrid and electric, but although the presentation is expected in the coming months, we will have to wait until early 2026 to see it on the road.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: will the new generation of the SUV look like this?

The ambitions behind the new Stelvio are very significant, aiming to offer the best of Stellantis technology to allow the SUV to compete on equal terms with similar models from German brands. The importance of this model and the great curiosity to discover its forms after seeing some spy photos and patents is leading several designers to try to imagine what its final forms might look like. Today we present the render by lsdesign srl, which has published a series of renders of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio through its Instagram account.

Spy photos and especially patents, as mentioned, have been the starting point for creating the render of the automaker’s new SUV, which will be completely new. We know that thanks to the new platform, the second generation of the Stelvio will grow slightly in size. The forms will always be massive, but the look seems to appear more sporty with a front that should be characterized by the presence of elongated and extremely thin lights.

There should also be some references to the new Alfa Romeo Junior, while the rear will feature a particular V-shaped light signature with both ends connected by a thin light strip. The aim is a significant quality leap, and this should also be made possible by the integration of technologies such as the STLA Brain architecture, which enables over-the-air updates and more advanced driver assistance systems.

Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has already confirmed that the new generation of the Stelvio will be both hybrid and electric. We don’t know much yet about the exact engines that we will find under the hood. At the moment, there are only some hypotheses circulating, but nothing is certain yet, so we will have to wait for the presentation to learn more.

In this regard, it is speculated that Alfa Romeo could show the first images of the Stelvio in summer. There will also be a Quadrifoglio version, but if in the past it seemed that this model should be 100% electric, for some time now there has been talk, instead, of an internal combustion engine with a possible evolution of the V6 from the current Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

The presentation of the new Stelvio will be important to understand what the new Giulia will be like, which will arrive in 2026 and will be based on the same platform. We just have to wait for news directly from the automaker.