New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: everything we know so far in July 2025

In July 2025, uncertainties about the new generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio remain numerous. Initially, under the guidance of former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, the debut was expected for spring this year, with the goal of making the presentation coincide with celebrations for the brand’s 115th anniversary. Subsequently, June was mentioned as a probable date. However, the most recent statements from Alfa Romeo‘s new CEO, Santo Ficili, have confirmed the decision to also introduce thermal engines, which has caused a delay in the roadmap, whose extent has not yet been officially defined.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: what we know so far about the new generation

In light of these developments, it now seems unlikely that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be presented by the end of 2025. Some possibility remains for a preview at the end of the year, but the most pessimistic hypotheses project the launch even toward the end of 2027. Concrete news is awaited regarding this with the presentation of the new Stellantis industrial plan by CEO Antonio Filosa.

The delay in market arrival could offer Alfa Romeo the opportunity to make further interventions on the SUV’s design, modifying what was seen in recent spy photos. Consequently, the renders circulated so far may not accurately represent the definitive style of the new Stelvio, which is anticipated to be different even from the patents on which many have based their hypotheses about the second generation’s lines.

From a technical standpoint, no news emerges at the moment beyond what was anticipated in recent weeks. The new Stelvio will not be exclusively electric, as initially planned. The range will indeed include some thermal versions, although it’s not yet clear which and how many. Among the most probable options, there’s talk of a Mild Hybrid as an entry model and a Plug-in Hybrid variant. Less certain, but not entirely excluded, is the presence of traditional thermal engines, especially for specific international markets.

Alfa Romeo is adopting an extremely cautious approach for the launch of the new Stelvio, aware that the margin of error is zero if it truly wants to relaunch the brand globally. Better to take the necessary time to bring a product to market that lives up to expectations. This model will indeed have to pave the way for the brand’s new strategy, which in the coming years includes the arrival of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and an E-segment model, ready to bring the brand back to a prestigious market segment after a prolonged absence.