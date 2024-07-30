New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: combustion engine versions increasingly likely

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut in 2025. There’s great curiosity about what the second generation of the Italian automaker’s SUV will be like. This vehicle will be produced at the Cassino plant in Italy and will be the first Stellantis vehicle in Europe to use the STLA Large platform. The first to use this platform was the Dodge Charger Daytona, arriving on the market this year in its electric version. Returning to the Stelvio, its design should change quite a bit compared to the current model, as it will have a more aerodynamic and sporty style.

Combustion engine versions of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio increasingly likely: the SUV will debut in 2025

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio was initially supposed to debut on the market exclusively in electric versions with several variants, including the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio with about 1,000 horsepower. However, the strong slowdown in electric car sales growth suggests a change in strategy by the brand, which could offer customers the option to purchase combustion engine versions of the D-segment SUV as well. This wouldn’t be a problem for the very versatile STLA Large platform, which lends itself to various types of powertrains.

In recent days, the chances that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will also come to market with combustion engine versions seem to have increased. Carlos Tavares himself has admitted that Stellantis will also focus on hybrid cars in the coming years. Some cars built on the STLA Medium platform that were initially supposed to be only electric will also have hybrid versions. Therefore, the same fate could befall the future model of the historic Italian brand.

While waiting to discover more details about the new generation of Stelvio, we show you one of the renders that have appeared on the web in recent weeks, hypothesizing what could be the appearance of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, a vehicle destined to play a very important role in the Italian automaker’s range for many years to come on a global level.