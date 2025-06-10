New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia debut officially postponed

In today’s press conference, executives from the Italian automaker provided an update on the situation regarding the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. Concerning the second generation of the Italian automaker’s D-segment SUV, CEO Santo Ficili officially confirmed the delay of its debut. As for the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, rumors suggesting the project had been cancelled were denied.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio delay confirmed: new Giulia has not been cancelled

The rumors that had been circulating for several weeks regarding a postponement of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio presentation have been confirmed, due to the addition of internal combustion engines to its lineup and some difficulties with the new STLA Large platform. As for the Giulia, as we had previously reported, the rumors about an alleged reconsideration by Stellantis were completely unfounded, as confirmed by the Italian automaker’s executives today.

Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo’s CEO, indicated that the transition to electric vehicles is taking longer than expected, leading to a restructuring of the product development plan. Consequently, upcoming models like the Stelvio and Giulia have been postponed without a defined launch date. Ficili confirmed that these new models will be both electric and hybrid, and that Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, will present an updated industrial plan after taking office, which should clarify the new timelines.

“Future Alfa Romeos will continue to have internal combustion, hybrid powertrains, so all of this requires a revision of plans and the time needed to bring the right cars to market at the right moment. We are working hard on this point,” stated CEO Ficili.

Meanwhile, the current Giulia and Stelvio will continue to be available with 2.2 turbodiesel engines. Ficili emphasized the importance of revising plans to ensure the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia at the right time, considering the various powertrain options available.

Finally, regarding the alleged rumors of a cancellation of the new Giulia project, Santo Ficili declared: “It’s absolutely false, we follow market evolution, we respond to customer needs. But absolutely nothing has been cancelled.”