Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio will no longer be available in North America

The announcement by Larry Dominique, Senior Vice President of Alfa Romeo North America, marks a significant turning point for the Italian brand. The decision to cease sales of the current internal combustion versions of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio in North America signifies not just the end of an era but also a decisive step towards an electrified future.

The Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio models are the crown jewels of the brand, embodying high-level performance and sophisticated engineering. Powered by a 2.9-liter V6 bi-turbo engine, derived from Ferrari’s iconic V8 bi-turbo, these cars deliver truly top-tier performance, with 510 horsepower and 600 Nm of maximum torque.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio will soon no longer be available for order in North America

The Biscione’s commitment to transitioning towards electric mobility is clear in the roadmap outlined by Dominique. The Stellantis brand is actively working to introduce a range of plug-in hybrid and 100% electric vehicles.

Notably, the launch of a successor to the Alfa Romeo Giulia with a fully electric powertrain is expected by the end of next year. This move suggests that the Quadrifoglio naming might be retained in future full electric versions, potentially achieving up to 1000 horsepower.

The closure of orders for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio in North America is scheduled for the end of April 2024, with the last production slated for June at the Cassino plant.

However, this does not necessarily mark the end of the Quadrifoglio range but represents the last opportunity for North American consumers to own 100% internal combustion models from this highly esteemed series.

This change reflects not only the Italian manufacturer’s evolution towards more sustainable mobility but also the changing needs and expectations of the automotive market. With a growing emphasis on electrification and eco-friendly performance, Alfa Romeo adapts to the new challenges of the industry while continuing its commitment to creating cars that express passion and technological innovation.