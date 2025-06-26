New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: a new render reveals the look of the second-generation SUV

According to the latest rumors, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio could arrive approximately three years late compared to initial forecasts. However, these are still unconfirmed reports, as it will be Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, who will define the updated timelines for the launches of the group’s various brands. The new industrial plan is expected in the coming weeks.

The Stelvio’s postponement would be mainly linked to the decision to expand the engine lineup. Originally, the second-generation Stelvio had been designed as an exclusively electric model, but Stellantis would have revised the strategy to introduce hybrid and combustion variants, with consequent technical and aesthetic modifications.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: new design hypotheses

Meanwhile, hypotheses about the design continue to circulate. The latest render comes from the Auto-Moto website, which envisions the D-segment SUV with an imposing front grille, flanked by thin LED light strips and large lateral air intakes. The door handles should be retractable, for a cleaner and more modern look.

The new Stelvio will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform and will have a length of approximately 4.90 meters. The lineup will include 100% electric versions with 85 kWh and 118 kWh batteries, capable of providing up to 800 km of range and extremely fast charging times thanks to the 800 Volt system.

Regarding hybrid variants, a plug-in powertrain of approximately 380 HP is hypothesized, already used on models like the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. More affordable gasoline or diesel solutions are not ruled out, although there are no official confirmations at the moment. However, the presence of a Mild Hybrid version is certain. We can only wait for further details, particularly on the new launch timelines, which will be communicated with Stellantis‘ next industrial plan.