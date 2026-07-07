New Alfa Romeo Spider imagined with a Busso V6 to excite fans

A rear-wheel-drive Mazda MX-5 platform and a Busso V6 under the bonnet. Thibault Devauze, chief designer at GAC Milano and a well-known figure on social media, built his render of a new Alfa Romeo Spider around two precise choices, one technical and one emotional. Together, they clearly show what the Biscione range currently lacks.

Devauze said he imagined the car during a rainy winter in Turin, letting his mind drift toward Mediterranean coastal roads and the pleasure of open-air driving. That image directly recalls the tradition of Italian roadsters, built around lightness and driver involvement.

Alfa Romeo Spider imagined with MX-5 platform and Busso V6

The choice of the MX-5 platform is not accidental, since the same architecture had already given life to the Fiat 124 Spider. Compact, light, with the engine at the front and drive sent to the rear wheels, it offers a perfect base for imagining an essential sports car that does not chase the size and weight typical of many modern vehicles. The Busso V6, on the other hand, represents a clearly sentimental choice. It can only exist in the world of renders, where emissions rules and industrial costs do not apply, but it turns the project into something irresistible for Alfa Romeo enthusiasts.

Devauze gives the body a low and clean shape, with a long bonnet, a set-back cabin, and sculpted surfaces without excess. This is not nostalgia for its own sake, but a modern reinterpretation of the Alfa Romeo spirit: compact, elegant, and immediately recognizable.

Looking at the current Biscione range, the gap highlighted by this render becomes obvious. Alfa Romeo can count on the extremely rare 33 Stradale, produced in 33 units, on the Giulia and Stelvio, now nearing the end of their careers, and on the more recent Tonale and Junior.

However, the brand still lacks the kind of light and accessible open-top sports car that represented an important part of its identity for decades. Devauze’s project remains a digital exercise, but it shows how strongly Alfisti still desire a new Spider and how little, at least on paper, it would take to reopen that chapter in Alfa Romeo history.