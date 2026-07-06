New Alfa Romeo GT V6: the Busso-powered restomod sparking debate among purists

A render created by automotive journalist Thanos Pappas and shared by Carscoops imagines the Alfa Romeo GT as an exclusive restomod built around a 3.7-liter Busso V6 with more than 300 hp. The project starts from the coupé that Alfa Romeo sold from 2003 to 2010, the last Biscione model styled by Bertone and the last one to use the legendary naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine.

Alfa Romeo GT restomod imagines a 300 hp Busso V6 comeback

The most radical and divisive change appears at the front, where the original headlights give way to round units that recall historic models such as the Giulia Sprint GT and the 1750 GT Veloce. The Alfa Romeo shield grows in size, the air intakes gain a new shape, and the bonnet adopts a more muscular profile with indirect references to the Brera and 159. This choice changes the car’s expression quite clearly compared with Bertone’s original design. From the side, however, the GT keeps its familiar roofline, pillars, and door proportions, although wider fenders, a lowered stance, and larger wheels give the coupé a broader and more planted look.

At the rear, the car retains the slim shape of the original taillights with new LED graphics, while a more sculpted bumper, a carbon-fiber diffuser, and four exhaust tips underline the sporty character of the project. Pappas avoids adding a spoiler, as he believes it would disturb the natural balance of the tail.

Mechanically, the digital restomod uses the 3.2-liter Busso V6 as a starting point and increases displacement to 3.7 liters through forged pistons, dedicated camshafts, and individual throttle bodies. Power rises beyond 300 hp, compared with around 240 hp in the original version. The concept keeps the six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel-drive layout, but adds a limited-slip differential, coilover suspension, wider tracks, and upgraded brakes inspired by the latest high-performance Alfa Romeo models.

The project has already divided Alfa Romeo fans. Some enthusiasts like the idea of bringing back attention to an often underrated coupé with an updated Busso V6 and a high-end restomod look. Purists, however, mainly criticize the round headlights and the decision to alter a body styled by Bertone.

Today, the original GT remains relatively accessible on the used-car market, and this render shows how strongly the GT name and the Busso engine still resonate with Alfa Romeo fans. Few Alfa Romeo models from the last twenty years can match that emotional pull, even though an official return of the compact Biscione coupé currently sits outside the brand’s industrial plans.