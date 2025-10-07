New Alfa Romeo RZ combines elegance, passion and futuristic vision

On social media, the name Alfa Romeo RZ is making headlines again, featured in a new render signed by designer Angelo Berardino. Published on LinkedIn, his creation quickly captured the attention of brand enthusiasts, thanks to a mix of elegance, sportiness and futuristic vision.

Alfa Romeo RZ Concept render shows future sports car vision

Berardino imagines an RZ of the future, ideally projected into 2026, capable of merging the classic proportions of Alfa sports cars with a completely renewed stylistic language. His goal is not to propose a simple restyling, but to go beyond the boundaries of what has already been seen, exploring a different way of understanding Italian automotive design.

The result is a concept with decisive styling, with sculpted lines and fluid surfaces that evoke movement even when standing still. The front recalls the Alfa Romeo tradition with a modern reinterpretation of the Scudetto, while the compact and aggressive tail communicates power and dynamism. The whole conveys the idea of a perfect balance between tradition and innovation, where the brand’s heritage joins a technological and avant-garde vision.

In the post accompanying the render, the designer speaks of an avant-garde vision and a creative process born from the desire to imagine what does not yet exist. An approach that fits well with the Alfa Romeo philosophy, always linked to driving emotion and Italian technical excellence.

Berardino’s RZ of the future is, in this sense, more than a styling exercise. It is an ideal manifesto of what Alfa Romeo could once again represent: a brand capable of combining passion, design and innovation in a single visual and sensory experience.

It is therefore not surprising that the project is gathering numerous approvals online. Many Biscione fans dream of seeing cars of this type in the official range again, even though the strategy of the Italian carmaker today looks especially to the more popular segments, with models like the future Giulia and Stelvio, designed to consolidate the brand’s presence in global markets.