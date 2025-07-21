New Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio: an ICE comeback worth waiting for

According to the latest rumors, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will not arrive before 2028. The delay would be linked to technical difficulties in adapting the STLA Large platform to internal combustion engines, initially not planned. Some sources also mention other strategic evaluations still underway, which would have pushed the brand to postpone the debut of the two models.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia: delayed to 2028, but will internal combustion engines return?

While the news initially caught brand fans off guard, it opens up interesting scenarios. In particular, anticipation is growing for the new Quadrifoglio versions, which could return to mounting internal combustion engines, a choice welcomed favorably by enthusiasts more attached to the brand’s tradition. Originally, in fact, Giulia and Stelvio were supposed to be available only in electric variant.

Confirming this opening was Santo Ficili himself, CEO of Alfa Romeo, who in recent statements hinted at the possibility of seeing internal combustion engines also in future Quadrifoglios. A choice consistent with the brand’s objective of responding to customer expectations, keeping alive the connection with the sporty and sensory driving that has always distinguished the brand.

During the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, there was also talk of the possible use of Maserati’s Nettuno V6, a signal that Alfa Romeo would be evaluating high-performance options to maintain the sporting identity of the Quadrifoglio versions.

Another detail also emerged from the interview with Ficili, namely that the choice to reintroduce hybrid or thermal engines imposed a last-minute revision of the front end, necessary to ensure an adequate cooling system. An intervention that demonstrates the brand’s willingness not to completely close with the past and to offer more technical solutions, without compromising stylistic and dynamic identity.

The CEO reiterated that the new Alfas must be immediately recognizable, with an engaging driving experience, balanced between steering, suspension, exhaust and engine, without technological excesses to distract the driver.

It remains to be seen whether the wait will be rewarded. But if the promises are kept, the new Stelvio and Giulia could represent the true rebirth of the Biscione, and the first concrete step towards the goal of becoming a global premium brand within the Stellantis universe.