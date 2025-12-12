New Alfa Romeo on STLA Small platform imagined in a digital render

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo is preparing for a major renewal of its lineup. By the middle of next year, clearer information is expected on the launch timing of the new Tonale, and especially of the next Giulia and Stelvio. For now, it is only known that the debuts initially planned between 2025 and 2026 have been postponed. As for the successor to the Tonale, based on the STLA Medium platform, its arrival now appears to be scheduled for late 2027.

Alfa Romeo plans major lineup renewal as new models face delays

Alongside these models, growing attention is focused on another potential addition set to complete Alfa Romeo’s range. This vehicle would be developed on the STLA Small platform, with a length between 4.3 and 4.4 meters, and would be positioned between the Junior and the Tonale. The project is being discussed with increasing frequency, although the latest reports point to longer timelines than originally expected. According to French sources, issues related to adapting the STLA Small platform are slowing down the entire program, making a debut before 2029 unlikely. This situation mirrors what has already happened with the new Giulia and Stelvio based on the STLA Large architecture.

The exact nature of this model remains open to speculation. Some observers imagine the return of a historic name such as Giulietta, reinterpreted in a modern form. Others believe it could be a compact crossover with particularly sporty lines and a lower stance than the segment average. Digital renders are also fueling the debate, attempting to visualize what this future Alfa Romeo might look like. While the final design is unlikely to match these images exactly, the render offers an interesting indication of the proportions and overall layout of a car designed to express sportiness and Alfa Romeo identity.

A model like this would play a strategic role for the brand. Entering one of the market’s most dynamic segments would allow Alfa Romeo to target higher volumes, potentially comparable to or even greater than those of the Junior. To grow and strengthen its presence, especially in Europe, the brand needs to complement its more prestigious models with cars that are more accessible in terms of price and size.

For now, however, everything depends on the new Stellantis industrial plan. Only then will it be possible to understand not just the future styling of this model, but also the name chosen for its debut, which will most likely draw once again from Alfa Romeo’s rich heritage.