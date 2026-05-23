New Alfa Romeo Montreal could revive the legendary name with Maserati power

Alfa Romeo could bring the Montreal name back to life through a new project from BottegaFuoriserie, the department dedicated to customizations and special series created through the collaboration with Maserati. The announcement came during Stellantis Investor Day 2026, where the Biscione showed a still-covered car with the wording “New BottegaFuoriserie Project,” without revealing full images or technical details.

Alfa Romeo’s mysterious BottegaFuoriserie project may bring back Montreal

The direction seems to follow the path opened by the 33 Stradale, with a limited-run model designed not for high volumes, but to strengthen the brand’s image and emotional bond with enthusiasts. Alfa Romeo would therefore confirm its intention to continue in the coachbuilt special segment, using exclusive productions to enhance the most passionate side of its DNA.

One particularly relevant element concerns the production location. BottegaFuoriserie operates from Modena, Maserati’s headquarters, and this opens up intriguing technical scenarios. The future Alfa Romeo sports car could share part of its mechanical base with the Maserati MCPura, an evolution of the MC20 already conceptually linked to the 33 Stradale. This proximity also fuels speculation about the possible use of the Nettuno engine, Maserati’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, potentially with output above 620 hp.

The 33 Stradale also offers an important clue about the powertrain choice. Although Alfa Romeo offered an electric version, all customers chose the combustion variant, confirming that sound, mechanical character and driver involvement remain absolute priorities for cars at this level. It would therefore not be surprising if the new Montreal arrived exclusively with a combustion engine.

As for design, the silhouette glimpsed under the sheet suggests a very low and elongated body, with proportions that some observers have linked to the shooting brake world. However, it could simply be a provisional teaser, and the most credible theories still point to a two-door coupe or a spider inspired by the Duetto legend.

According to some rumors, Montreal ranks among the most likely names. Its return would recall the famous coupe produced between 1970 and 1977, one of the most iconic Alfa Romeos in history, and would position the new car as the ultimate expression of the Biscione’s desirability.