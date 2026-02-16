New Alfa Romeo Montreal concept envisions a spectacular return

In recent hours, a render posted on Facebook quickly caught the attention of Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. It shows a modern reinterpretation of the Montreal created by designer Roibeárd Gráinséir, a digital concept most likely produced with the support of artificial intelligence. The idea imagines the return of one of the most iconic names in Alfa Romeo history, reinterpreted in a contemporary way while preserving a clear connection with the original.

New Alfa Romeo Montreal render imagines the return of a legendary coupé

For years, rumors about a possible new Montreal have resurfaced periodically. According to some speculation, it could one day return through the Bottega Fuoriserie program, perhaps as a limited series aimed at collectors and dedicated enthusiasts. For now, no official confirmation exists, yet the mere mention of this name continues to fuel imagination.

In the render, the car appears with true mid-engine sports car proportions, featuring a low hood, compact cabin and a sculpted, muscular rear. The front end centers around the Alfa Romeo shield, framed by slim, high-tech headlights with a distinctive LED signature. Surfaces remain clean yet tense, with well-defined volumes that emphasize the wheel arches and give the car a strong road presence.

The side profile shows fluid lines and an integrated rear air intake, a clear reference to the model’s sporting nature. Five-hole wheels, a modern reinterpretation of a classic Alfa Romeo element, perfectly fill the arches and highlight the lowered stance. The metallic orange finish, bright and shifting in tone, enhances the visual impact and emotional character of the car.

Overall, this interpretation successfully blends tradition and innovation. The imagined Montreal maintains a symbolic link to the original 1970s coupé while adopting a design language consistent with the brand’s recent evolution. It is not an official project, but it demonstrates how the Montreal name still holds strong appeal and how much space could exist within Alfa Romeo’s lineup for a pure sports car capable of expressing design, passion and performance.