New Alfa Romeo Montreal: a render shows what it might look like

A new Alfa Romeo Montreal, in a rendering created some time ago by digital creator Salvatore Lepore, offers us a futuristic vision of the iconic model produced between 1970 and 1977. The original Montreal, at the time, stood out for its bold design and the introduction of a V8 engine derived from the racing Tipo 33.

With extraordinary performance, such as a top speed of 220 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.4 seconds, the 33 became a symbol of Italian engineering and design, gaining an international reputation. Its modern proposal in supercar format has been no less remarkable in terms of the excitement generated among enthusiasts.

Alfa Romeo Montreal: here’s how it would look in modern version

In this rendering, there’s the essence of the Montreal, maintaining distinctive elements like the famous side gills and the characteristic trapezoidal grille, but with a more modern approach. The more elegant lines and refined details pay homage to the classic version while projecting the car into a dynamic and innovative future.

One of the main changes from the original model is the abandonment of headlights covered by mobile shutters, a feature that represented cutting-edge aerodynamic solution in the 1970s. In their place, we find more modern LED headlights that perfectly integrate with the car’s overall aesthetics, creating a perfect balance between tradition and innovation.

The side profile of the new Montreal is characterized by a fluid and sculpted surface, where the air intakes are designed to be more discreet and well-integrated into the body. The high waistline gives the side a bold and muscular appearance, emphasizing a strong and contemporary personality.

The rear also pays homage to the original design, with an inclined rear window that evokes the shape of the historic Montreal. However, this element is revisited in an essential and minimalist key, with optical groups that reflect the balance between past and future, harmoniously combining nostalgia for the original with a modern and cutting-edge design vision.

This rendering of the new Alfa Romeo Montreal is not just a stylistic reinterpretation, but a tribute to a car that marked an era, reinterpreting it in a modern key and bringing it into the future with cutting-edge technology and design. And speaking of Montreal, Stellantis has announced the new models it will bring to the 2025 Montreal Auto Show.