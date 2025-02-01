New Alfa Romeo GTV: revival prospects grow as Giulia transitions to crossover

The new Alfa Romeo GTV has returned to the spotlight in recent years, partly due to statements from former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato who had hinted at the possible arrival of a large coupe sedan, linking it to the transformation of the new Giulia towards a design closer to crossovers. Recent statements by new CEO Santo Ficili to the French press have reignited the debate about this stylistic evolution of the Giulia.

Alfa Romeo GTV: this model could return to the market after the 2026 Giulia transformation

The announced transformation of the Giulia could indeed pave the way for the return of an iconic model like the GTV. While it’s still hypothetical and the name might be different, the idea is gaining more credibility with the confirmation of the Giulia‘s new stylistic direction.

A new GTV could materialize as a high-performance 4-door coupe sedan, positioning itself at the top of the Alfa Romeo range alongside the large SUV planned for 2027. However, its debut isn’t guaranteed: much will depend on the commercial success of the upcoming new models. After Tonale and Junior, 2025 will see the debut of the new Stelvio, followed by the new Giulia in 2026 and the flagship SUV measuring almost 5 meters in length in 2027.

If these models achieve the desired results, the possibility of a new GTV by 2030 could become reality. Renders circulated in recent years have already tried to imagine the forms of this potential new entry in the Biscione’s range, which still awaits official confirmation.