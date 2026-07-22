New Alfa Romeo GT imagined as the Italian coupe enthusiasts have been waiting for

Alfa Romeo has not announced the return of the GT, but a proposal by designer Carlo Indelicato has renewed attention on the lack of a coupe in the brand’s current lineup. The project imagines a car far removed from the crossovers that now occupy an increasingly large share of the market.

Alfa Romeo GT dream returns in a striking digital concept

A rearward-set cabin, long hood, and low roofline create the proportions of a traditional sports car, while the considerable body width gives it a strong visual presence on the road. Indelicato described the project as an attempt to recapture the spirit of previous Alfa Romeo GT models through a combination of elegance and performance.

The Alfa Romeo shield dominates the front end, flanked by extremely slim headlights. Large bumper openings, sharply sculpted hood surfaces, and dark trim give the car a more aggressive appearance without altering the front-engine coupe layout suggested by its proportions.

The roofline flows gradually toward a short rear end, where a dark strip connects the taillights. Pronounced wheel arches and four exhaust outlets reinforce the idea of a high-performance powertrain, although the render provides no technical details and has no connection to a vehicle currently under development.

The positive response online mainly reflects the desire for a new emotional Alfa Romeo rather than evidence of an approved production program.

The brand’s known plans instead include a C-segment model expected during the final quarter of 2027. The vehicle will take over from the Tonale, although Alfa Romeo could give it a different name. Its multi-energy platform will allow the company to offer several powertrain options.

Alfa Romeo has not publicly defined the shape or overall character of the future model. Possibilities include a dynamically styled crossover, a fastback, or a body featuring coupe-inspired elements, but the company has confirmed none of them.

Indelicato’s render follows a very different and deliberately more traditional direction. It imagines a low, specialized sports car rather than a versatile model designed to meet several different customer needs.

The new GT therefore remains a virtual proposal with no declared connection to the vehicle due in 2027. However, the attention generated by the render shows that the idea of an Alfa Romeo coupe continues to attract considerable interest, even as the company focuses its commercial priorities on higher-volume segments.