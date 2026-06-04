New Alfa Romeo Giulietta render revives the dream of a sporty compact

The new Alfa Romeo Giulietta is back in the spotlight thanks to a render shared on social media by Restomod GT, which imagines the look of a future sporty compact from the Biscione. The project arrives at a significant moment for the Italian brand, as Stellantis’ industrial plan has put the C-segment back among Alfa Romeo’s priorities, reigniting the idea of a successor capable of carrying forward the spirit of the Giulietta and 147.

New Alfa Romeo Giulietta: render revives the dream of a Biscione compact

Restomod GT’s project shows a low, wide and muscular car, with modern hatchback proportions but a much more aggressive stance than the Giulietta that left production. The front end keeps the classic Alfa Romeo shield, integrated into a dark grille and flanked by slim horizontal headlights. The long bonnet, sculpted sides and sloping roof give the car a dynamic character that recalls a compact shooting brake more than a traditional family five-door.

The rear also focuses on visual impact, with a clean tail, slim light clusters connected by a continuous light signature and a pronounced diffuser. The red paintwork, sporty wheels and dark details complete a performance-oriented look.

The digital project also proposes a modern interior, with a horizontal dashboard, a large infotainment screen, a sporty steering wheel and dark finishes lifted by red accents. The idea seems to combine technology and driving pleasure without creating an environment that feels too cold or impersonal, a direction consistent with what many enthusiasts still expect from a compact Alfa Romeo.

The most interesting aspect, however, concerns the industrial scenario. Until recently, the return of the Giulietta looked like a remote possibility. Today, Stellantis’ new plan for Alfa Romeo includes a relaunch in the C-segment, where the brand should introduce both the successor to the Tonale and a compact hatchback that could inherit the legacy of the model discontinued in 2020.

Alfa Romeo has not confirmed the final name yet, so any official reference to a “new Giulietta” remains premature for now. However, based on what has emerged so far, the return of a compact Biscione model now looks more plausible than in the past.