New Alfa Romeo Giulietta: here’s what it might look like

Mirko del Prete of MDP Automotive recently shared a rendering on Instagram, envisioning the potential design of the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta. This anticipated model is an heir to the famous car line that Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, mentioned could make a comeback. However, a final decision has not yet been made.

This conceptual rendering imagines the appearance of a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta. If reintroduced, this model could stand out from the rest of Alfa Romeo’s lineup, which is designed to perform well globally. In contrast, the Giulietta would be exclusively targeted at the European market, where such cars still hold appeal, unlike other regions where C-SUVs are now more preferred.

The rendering, created in collaboration with Vizcom, suggests a sporty and elegant look for the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta, featuring design elements common to the brand’s range. It is envisioned to have a high-performance Quadrifoglio top model. The car is proposed to be purely electric and built on the STLA Medium platform.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulietta is expected to have a truncated tail and a design focused on aerodynamics to enhance efficiency and performance. Whether this car will indeed make a return to Alfa Romeo‘s lineup remains to be seen. Much will depend on the success of the brand’s forthcoming vehicles, including the B-SUV set to debut next year, the new generations of the Giulia and Stelvio, and two E-segment cars expected by 2028.