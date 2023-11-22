Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs Giulia Quadrifoglio: who wins the drag race?

A new video from the YouTube channel KaRace compares two Alfa Romeo cars: the Stelvio SUV and the Giulia sedan, both in Quadrifoglio versions. This competition not only celebrates the design and power of the Italian brand but also highlights the different philosophies of these two cars.

On one side, we have the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, an SUV that combines style and power, and on the other side, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, a sedan that needs no introduction for sports car enthusiasts. In this case, however, the Stelvio has been modified to develop 586 horsepower and 850 Nm of maximum torque, while the Giulia offers 510 horsepower and 600 Nm.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs Giulia Quadrifoglio: the two “Biscione” vehicles faced off in the quarter-mile race

The competition took place in two phases: standing start and rolling start. In the standing start, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio had an initial advantage, probably thanks to its all-wheel drive. However, during the rolling start, the situation became more interesting. Starting from a speed of about 140/150 km/h, the sedan began to gain ground, showcasing its incredible power and agility.

Despite the promising start of the SUV, it was clear that the Giulia Quadrifoglio had a significant performance advantage. The difference between the two cars became evident during the rolling start, where the Giulia demonstrated its superiority. This comparison highlighted not only the individual capabilities of each car but also how different approaches to power and design can influence performance.

The challenge between these two Alfa Romeo icons provided a spectacle, once again demonstrating that the Italian brand is synonymous with excellence in the automotive industry. Whether it’s a powerful SUV like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio or an agile and fast sedan like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the “Biscione” continues to amaze with vehicles that combine style, power, and an unparalleled driving experience.